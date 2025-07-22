No children, only burnt books and notebooks lie scattered

The scene at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara area of Dhaka, tuned upside down in an instant after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed there. So far, 27 people have been reported dead in this horrific incident, including 25 students. Here’s a photo story by Suvra Kanti Das that captured the devastating aftermath at the stricken campus this morning.