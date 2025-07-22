Photo

No children, only burnt books and notebooks lie scattered

The scene at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara area of Dhaka, tuned upside down in an instant after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed there. So far, 27 people have been reported dead in this horrific incident, including 25 students. Here’s a photo story by Suvra Kanti Das that captured the devastating aftermath at the stricken campus this morning.

The crash site has been cordoned off.
Torn notebooks and a charred schoolbag found at the site.
A relative holds a student’s belongings, an exercise book and bag, while speaking to someone on the phone.
A relative who came in search of a missing student shows her photo on the mobile phone.
A leave application of a student lies on the ground.
Grief-stricken parents gathered on the school campus.
Evidence is being collected.
A football scorched by fire lies abandoned.
Onlookers crowd outside the damaged building.
A piece of the crashed aircraft rests amid the wreckage.
