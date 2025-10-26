In pictures: Metro Rail accident

A bearing pad from a Metro Rail pillar in the Farmgate area of the capital came loose and fell. A pedestrian standing below was killed in the incident. Following the accident, Metro Rail services were suspended around 12:30pm today, Sunday. Later, train services resumed on the Agargaon to Uttara section, while it has been announced that it will take some time to reopen the remaining sections. The situation after the accident is shown in the photos.