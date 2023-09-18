TOP SHOTS (18 September 2023)

A woodpecker clings onto the flower of a banana tree. Photo taken from Chowdhurykhola area in Cumilla on 18 September.M Sadek
A farmer tends to his patch of snake gourd (chichinga). Photo taken from Jammura area in Cumilla on 18 September.M Sadek
Oranges are being farmed in Rangpur and its surrounding districts. The price is also within reach. Farmers package oranges for sale. Photo taken from City Park Market in Rangpur on 18 September.Mainul Islam
A hawker carries his neatly-arranged basket o sandals on his head, looking for customers. Photo taken from Mahiganj area in Rangpur on 18 September.Mainul Islam
Because of the burning sun, a retail seller sprinkles water on the pumelo kept on his cycle van for sale. Photo taken from Kadamtali area in Sylhet on 18 September.Anis Mahmud
Farmers from different parts of Rangpur district brought sugarcane for sale. Photo Photo taken from Shatmatha area in Rangpur on 18 September.Mainul Islam
A pair of fisherman catches fish with nets in Surma river. Their reflection are visible on the water. Photo taken from Kazirbazar area in Sylhet on 18 September.Anis Mahmud