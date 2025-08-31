TOP SHOTS (31 August 2025)

Flower blooms on a roselle plant bearing a few fruits. Locally known as Chukai or Tokpata, it is a much-loved vegetable among the people living on the hill tract. Photo taken from Baghaichhari area in Rangamati on 31 August 2025.Supriyo Chakma
A kite soars with the white rafts of cloud in the blue autumn sky. Photo taken from Shekghat area in Sylhet on 31 August 2025.Anis Mahmud
Two drongos perched on the same pole. Photo taken from Gangarampur in Batiaghata area of Khulna on 31 August 2025.Saddam Hossain
Two students walk to school under an umbrella in the morning sun. Photo taken from Kazirbazar Bridge in Sylhet on 31 August 2025.Anis Mahmud
A fisherman casts his nets in the Kazibacha River. Photo taken from Jalma in Batiaghata area of Khulna on 31 August 2025.Saddam Hossain
The evening sky over the haor turns breathtakingly beautiful. Photo taken from Boro Haor in Itna area of Kishoreganj on 30 August 2025.Tafsilul Aziz
A kingfisher waits patiently in hope of a catch. Photo taken from Kaunia area in Rangpur on 31 August.Moinul Islam