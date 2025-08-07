Photo

In pictures: Nakshikantha in colorful designs

By the roadside lies a raised yard. Several women are seated there in rows, each with a needle and thread in hand. With those needles and threads, they are stitching beautiful patterns. This is a scene from Magura Tair village in Sherpur upazila of Bogura. After finishing their household chores in the morning, the women sit in rows in the courtyard and create Nakshikantha (embroidered hand-stitched quilts). Besides cloth, needle, and thread, they also use sketched designs on paper, tracing paper, and embroidery frames to craft these quilts. Here are a few photos showing women in the remote village of Bogura making beautifully patterned Nakshikanthas in their courtyards. Soyel Rana

1 / 9
Women stitch patterns on fabric, sitting in the courtyard.
Soyel Rana
2 / 9
A Women embroiders quilt patterns with needle and thread.
Soyel Rana
3 / 9
Colorful designs emerge through needlework.
Soyel Rana
4 / 9
A woman passes thread through the needle.
Soyel Rana
5 / 9
A woman raises the design onto the fabric.
Soyel Rana
6 / 9
A woman stitches quilt, sitting on a chair.
Soyel Rana
7 / 9
A Nakshikantha is being made with white thread.
Soyel Rana
8 / 9
A woman passes thread through the needle.
Soyel Rana
9 / 9
A woman displays a beautifully embroidered Nakshikantha
Soyel Rana
