TOP SHOTS (15 July 2025)

An Asian glossy starling, wet in the rain, is out searching for food. The picture was taken from Medical College Hospital premises, Khulna on 15 July.Saddam Hossain
A vendor is out selling chicks of layer and broiler breeds, pricing them between Tk 10 to 15. The picture was taken from Binodpur of Rangpur on 15 July.Moinul Islam
A man, Kyanu Marma, is harvesting sponge gourds from the field. The picture was taken from Lambaghona of Bandarban on 15 July.Mong Hai Shing Marma
Shrimp farm owners are facing losses as their enclosures are submerged due to incessant rainfall. The picture was taken from Mothbari of Koyra in Khulna on 15 July.Emtiaz Uddin
A vendor is frying onion fritters in hot oil for sale. He says demand increases on cloudy days. The picture was taken from Dakbangla of Khulna on 15 July.Saddam Hossain
Indigenous women are planting Aman rice seedlings in groups in the field. The picture was taken from Reichha of Bandarban on 15 July.Mong Hai Shing Marma
A farmer has planted papaya trees in his field. Nut tree trunks have been placed beside the papayas for support. The picture was taken from was taken from Chadpasha of Babuganj in Barishal on 15 July.Saaiyan
A woman has come to collect fallen leaves and twigs for fuel from a sal forest. The picture was taken from Shaltigopalpur of Mithapukur in Rangpur 15 July.Moinul Islam
In the drizzling rain, people are heading to their destinations by rickshaw van, taking shelter under a shared umbrella. The picture was taken from Khastaluk, Pirganj of Rangpur on 15 July.Moinul Islam
One lane of the four-lane road in Charpara, Mymensingh city is constantly occupied by street vendors. Sellers display various goods on vans, causing inconvenience for pedestrians and commuters. The picture was taken from in front of the Medical College Hospital of Mymensingh on 15 July.Mostafizur Rahman
A farmer is bringing jute plants from the field for retting. He cultivated jute on 20 decimals of land. Now the bundles of jute are being soaked in a canal for the retting process. The picture was taken from Chadpasha of Babuganj in Barishal on 15 July.Saaiyan