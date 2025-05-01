TOP SHOTS (1 May 2025)

A farmer has harvested paddy and is taking it home. The picture was taken from Bakai area of Raiganj in Sirajganj on 1 May.Shajedul Alam
Hill women have come to the weekly market to sell vegetables grown in the hills. The picture was taken from Khagrachhari market on 1 May.Joyanti Dewan
On the occasion of May Day, a large rally of tea workers was held by the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union. The picture was taken from Rajghat Tea Estate of Srimangal in Moulvibazar on 1 MayShimul Tarfadar
On the occasion of May Day, a procession was organised by the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council. The picture was taken from the Dhaka University campus on 1 May.Zahidul Karim
There is no playground in the area. On May Day, shops, markets, and factories in the area are closed so local kids play cricket on the empty streets. The picture was taken from Old Dhaka on 1 May.Zahidul Karim
To avoid traffic jams, many people ride motorcycles and rickshaws on the footpath, violating traffic rules. Pedestrians face difficulty walking on the footpath. The picture was taken from the High Court area in Dhaka on 1 May.Tanvir Ahammed