In pictures

Khaleda Zia at Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia visited the mausoleum of her late husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital on Wednesday (8 October) night. She offered prayers there. Party leaders and activists gathered in the area upon her arrival. Prothom Alo photographer Tanvir Ahammed captured moments of Khaleda Zia’s sudden visit to Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum and the activities of BNP supporters surrounding the event.