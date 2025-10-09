Photo

Khaleda Zia at Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia visited the mausoleum of her late husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital on Wednesday (8 October) night. She offered prayers there. Party leaders and activists gathered in the area upon her arrival. Prothom Alo photographer Tanvir Ahammed captured moments of Khaleda Zia’s sudden visit to Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum and the activities of BNP supporters surrounding the event.

1 / 5
At around 11:00 pm on Wednesday, Khaleda Zia’s motorcade was seen near Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka.
Tanvir Ahammed
2 / 5
Hearing the news of her visit, BNP leaders and activists, along with members of its affiliated bodies, rushed to the area, in small processions
Tanvir Ahammed
3 / 5
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is seen in front of the mausoleum of her late husband, former President Ziaur Rahman.
Tanvir Ahammed
4 / 5
BNP leaders and activists gathered near the mausoleum as Khaleda Zia paid her respects.
Tanvir Ahammed
5 / 5
At 11:33 pm, Khaleda Zia’s motorcade left the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Tanvir Ahammed
