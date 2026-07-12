Sports

Argentina v Switzerland match in pictures

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time on Saturday to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will face England.

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina players applaud fans after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and Emiliano Martinez celebrate after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Leonardo Balerdii celebrates after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina players celebrate after the match as Argentina qualify for the semi final stage of the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and teammates applaud fans after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland coach Murat Yakin speaks to referee Joao Pinheiro after the match as Switzerland are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez shakes hands with Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez on his way to scoring their third goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Jose Manuel Lopez
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland players look dejected after Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores their second goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Lautaro Martinez and Jose Manuel Lopez
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in New York - New York City, New York, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina fans celebrate after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - July 12, 2026 Argentina fans celebrate after the match
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Argentina fans celebrate their team's victory over Switzerland at Dhaka University's TSC on Saturday, 11 July 2026.
Mir Hossen
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - July 12, 2026 Argentina fans celebrate after the match
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Argentina fans celebrate their team's victory over Switzerland at Dhaka University's TSC on Saturday, 11 July 2026.
Mir Hossen
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - July 12, 2026 Argentina fans celebrate after the match at the Obelisk
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - July 12, 2026 Argentina fans celebrate after the match at the Obelisk
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Geneva - Geneva, Switzerland - July 12, 2026 Switzerland fans react during the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Geneva - Geneva, Switzerland - July 12, 2026 Switzerland fans watch the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Geneva - Geneva, Switzerland - July 12, 2026 Switzerland fans react during the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Geneva - Geneva, Switzerland - July 12, 2026 Switzerland fans react during the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Geneva - Geneva, Switzerland - July 12, 2026 Switzerland fans react after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in Geneva - Geneva, Switzerland - July 12, 2026 Switzerland fans react after the match
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Fans gather in New York - New York City, New York, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina fans watch the match on a large screen mounted atop a truck
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland's Gregor Kobel in action as he makes a save
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Lisandro Martinez shoots at goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland's Gregor Kobel in action as he saves a shot from Argentina's Lisandro Martinez
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland's Denis Zakaria consoles Breel Embolo with after he is shown a second yellow card and a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro following a VAR review
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Switzerland's Breel Embolo is shown a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro after a VAR review
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 General view as the big screen displays a message before Switzerland's Breel Embolo is shown a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro after a VAR review
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes is shown a yellow card by referee Joao Pinheiro
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez makes a save
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji
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