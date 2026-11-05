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Cristiano Ronaldo: Some moments in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his intention to retire from international football, bringing an end to his illustrious career with Portugal. The 41-year-old made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday, saying he would “hand back the number 7 shirt” after the November international break. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016. He also helped the team win the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Here are some photographs of Cristiano Ronaldo from different stages of his career.

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Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Diriyah - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 9, 2026 Al Nassr fan displays a Cristiano Ronaldo banner inside the stadium before the match
Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, makes a speech after winning the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015.
Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: Football - Portugal v Armenia - UEFA Euro 2008 Qualifying Group A - Estadio Municipal de Leiria - Portugal - 17/11/07 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal receives an award from Portugal legend Eusebio
Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: Football - Argentina v Portugal International Friendly - Stade de Geneva, Switzerland - 9/2/11 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal winks at Lionel Messi of Argentina before the match
Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: Football - Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 18/11/14 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi before the match
Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Portugal v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - July 2, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal
Reuters
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(FILES) Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026. Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 5, 2026 that he was retiring from international football.
AFP
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(FILES) Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 5, 2026 that he was retiring from international football.
AFP
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(FILES) Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 5, 2026 that he was retiring from international football.
AFP
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(FILES) Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 5, 2026 that he was retiring from international football.
AFP
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FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Portugal v France - EURO 2016 - Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 10/7/16 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates and the trophy after winning Euro 2016
Reuters
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(FILES) Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 5, 2026 that he was retiring from international football.
AFP
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