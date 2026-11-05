Cristiano Ronaldo: Some moments in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his intention to retire from international football, bringing an end to his illustrious career with Portugal. The 41-year-old made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday, saying he would “hand back the number 7 shirt” after the November international break. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016. He also helped the team win the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Here are some photographs of Cristiano Ronaldo from different stages of his career.