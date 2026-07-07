Cristiano Ronaldo's final moments at 2026 World Cup in photos
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch for what is widely expected to be the final FIFA World Cup appearance of his legendary career after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on 6 July 2026. The 41-year-old left the field visibly emotional, acknowledging supporters and teammates as Portugal''s World Cup campaign came to an end.
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