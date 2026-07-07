Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's final moments at 2026 World Cup in photos

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch for what is widely expected to be the final FIFA World Cup appearance of his legendary career after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on 6 July 2026. The 41-year-old left the field visibly emotional, acknowledging supporters and teammates as Portugal''s World Cup campaign came to an end.

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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Spain's Mikel Merino scores their first goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Spain's Mikel Merino scores their first goal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Spain's Rodri after the match following their elimination from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup as Portugal's Francisco Trincao shakes hands with Spain's Lamine Yamal
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Spain's Rodri after the match as Portugal are eliminated and Spain qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao, Samu Costa and Diogo Costa look dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Lamine Yamal after the match
Reuters
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