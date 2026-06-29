Chittagong University comes alive with World Cup fever

The FIFA World Cup has created a festive atmosphere across the Chittagong University campus. Thousands of students gather at the Shaheed Minar area to watch matches involving Brazil, Argentina and other teams on a giant screen. They erupt with excitement after every goal scored by their favourite teams. After the matches, the campus transforms into a vibrant gathering place as students celebrate with dancing, music, flash mobs, coloured pyrotechnics and photography.