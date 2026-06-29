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Chittagong University comes alive with World Cup fever

The FIFA World Cup has created a festive atmosphere across the Chittagong University campus. Thousands of students gather at the Shaheed Minar area to watch matches involving Brazil, Argentina and other teams on a giant screen. They erupt with excitement after every goal scored by their favourite teams. After the matches, the campus transforms into a vibrant gathering place as students celebrate with dancing, music, flash mobs, coloured pyrotechnics and photography.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Students from the Faculty of Fine Arts perform a flash mob at the Shaheed Minar area of Chittagong University to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.
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Supporters of Brazil and Argentina dancing together while wearing the jerseys of their favourite teams.
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Coloured smoke add further vibrancy to the flash mob performance.
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Students captivate the audience with energetic dance performances.
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A student participating in the flash mob gives a backflip in front of the audience.
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Supporters of Brazil and Argentina enjoy the festivities together.
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Many students paint their faces to express their support for their favourite teams.
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Students remain busy capturing memorable moments with their cameras.
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