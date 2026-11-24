Water spinach flowers blooming amid greenery create a soothing beauty in Ujani Para, Bandarban, on 24 November 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Silk cotton flowers have bloomed beside the road in Kheppopara, Rangamati, on 24 November 2026.Supriya Chakma
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Scarecrows have been placed along the banks to protect the fish from birds in Gutudia, Dumuria, Khulna, on 24 November 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Small containers made of baskets, locally known as ‘pala’, are used to sell fish fry from fish enclosures in Baliyakhali, Dumuria, Khulna, on 24 November 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Farmer Siraj Sheikh sows seeds of winter vegetable okra on his land, accompanied by his son in Dhopakandi, Faridpur, on 24 November 2026.Alimuzzaman
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A black bulbul searches for insects on a chilli plant in Lemuchhari, Rangamati, on 24 November 2026.Supriya Chakma
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Kathina Chibar Dana is one of the most important religious ceremonies for Buddhists. From spinning cotton into yarn and dyeing it to weaving fabric on looms and sewing, the robe is made within just 24 hours. More than a hundred women took part in the Kathina Chibar Dana festival at Rajguru Buddhist Monastery to present the robe to the Buddhist monks in Rajguru Buddhist Monastery, Bandarban, on 24 November 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Yasin Ali make a traditional fishing trap called ‘topa’ using bamboo strips to sell those at the local market. Photo was taken from Moria, Gabtali, Bogura, on 24 November 2026.Soyel Rana
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A woman and a teenage boy are busy sowing maize seeds on the bank of the Bangali River in Jorgachha Bridge area, Sariakandi, Bogura, on 24 November 2026.Sohel Rana
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Locals return home by dongas, boat-like vessels in the local language, after finishing work in the town. Dumuria, Khulna, on 24 November 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Every year, water is drained from one pond and fish are transferred to another for fish farming. Fishermen are pulling nets in the water on a winter morning to carry out the work. Fakirpur, Pabna, on 24 November 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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Students of Rangpur Polytechnic Institute hold a press conference and sit-in demanding the principal's resignation in Rangpur, on 24 November 2026.Moinul Islam
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Farmer Md Liton of Mirsharai has found success cultivating different varieties of summer watermelon in attractive colours and shapes. Masjidia, Mirsharai, Chattogram, on 24 November 2026.Iqbal Hossain
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Illegal parking of covered vans carrying fruit at a wholesale market has narrowed the road. Kadamtali, Sylhet, on 24 November 2026.Anis Mahmud
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A woman heads to the market to sell baskets full of pumpkin flowers carried on her head. Sangu Bridge, Bandarban, on 24 November 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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A motorcycle procession organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the capital. Mirpur Road, Dhaka, on 24 November 2026.Shubhra Kanti Das
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A flock of cormorants in the haor at sunset. Hasanpur, Karimganj, Kishoreganj, on 24 November 2026.Tafasilul Aziz