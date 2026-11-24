7 / 17

Kathina Chibar Dana is one of the most important religious ceremonies for Buddhists. From spinning cotton into yarn and dyeing it to weaving fabric on looms and sewing, the robe is made within just 24 hours. More than a hundred women took part in the Kathina Chibar Dana festival at Rajguru Buddhist Monastery to present the robe to the Buddhist monks in Rajguru Buddhist Monastery, Bandarban, on 24 November 2026. Mong Hai Sing Marma