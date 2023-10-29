Hartal in pictures

Photo

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a dawn-to-dusk shutdown (hartal) across the country for Sunday ‘protesting the police attacks’ on its grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday. Amid the hartal, police were deployed in front of the party’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan while BNP leaders and activists brought out processions in various places of the country.

Two policemen walk past BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan.
Tanvir Ahammed
Police cordoned off a side of the BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan.
Tanvir Ahammed
A bus was set on fire on the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.
Tanvir Ahammed
The road was nearly empty in the capital’s Gabtoli on Sunday morning.
Ashraful Alam
The Gabtoli bus terminal wore a vacant look during the hartal.
Ashraful Alam
Police conducted searches in front of the BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan.
Tanvir Ahammed
Police detained two people in front of the BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan.
Tanvir Ahammed
Movement of vehicle was thin in Mirpur 10, Dhaka.
Ashraful Alam
Police took over after leaders and activists of BNP took to the streets in Missionpara area, Narayanganj on Sunday morning.
Dinar Mahmud
Miscreants torched a bus on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Tora area of Sadar upazila, Manikganj.
Abdul Momin
Chase and counter-chase took place between police and BNP leaders-activists in Chakbazar, Cumilla.
M Sadek
Police baton-charged picketers during the BNP’s hartal in Chakbazar, Cumilla.
M Sadek
No bus on long distance routes leaves the Sylhet Central Bus Terminal in the city's Kadamtali area on Sunday.
Anis Mahmud
Police are on alert in Sylhet’s City Point area on Sunday.
Anis Mahmud
Leaders and activists of BNP hurled brick chips at police during picketing in Bandarbazar of Sylhet on Sunday.
Anis Mahmud
A bus was torched in Mohammdpur, Dhaka.
Zahidul Kabir
