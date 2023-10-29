Hartal in pictures

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a dawn-to-dusk shutdown (hartal) across the country for Sunday ‘protesting the police attacks’ on its grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday. Amid the hartal, police were deployed in front of the party’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan while BNP leaders and activists brought out processions in various places of the country.
