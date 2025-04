3 / 4

The juicy summer fruit lychee has arrived in the city of Cumilla. Mobile fruit vendor Salauddin stated that he began selling this year’s first batch of Sonargaon lychees from today, Tuesday. Depending on size, 100 lychees are being sold for between Tk 350 and Tk 450. However, buyers have commented that the lychees are still somewhat sour as they are not yet fully ripe. The picture was taken from Kandirpar of Cumilla on 29 April. Abdur Rahman