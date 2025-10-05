TOP SHOTS (5 October 2025)

The price of green chilies has suddenly soared in the market. Meanwhile, three women are tying up drooping chili plants in the field using sticks. The picture was taken from Chapra of Dhunat in Bogura on 5 October.Soyel Rana
2 / 8
A hunting long-tailed shrike sits on a banana leaf in search of prey. The picture was taken from Debitala of Botiaghata in Khulna on 5 October.Saddam Hossain
3 / 8
A jhum farmer sells various fruits and vegetables including maize, cucumber, marrow, and Chinese spinach. The picture was taken from in front of the General Post Office of Rangamati on 5 October.Supriyo Chakma
4 / 8
A man carries a boatload of radishes to the weekly market. The picture was taken from Sangu Bridge of Bandarban on 5 October.Mong Hai Shing Marma
5 / 8
Red ants roam around the ripe fruits of a banyan tree. The picture was taken from Tentulia Para of Bandarban on 5 October.Mong Hai Shing Marma
6 / 8
An assistant driver died when an Imad Paribahan bus hit a stationary Hanif Paribahan bus on the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway. Fire service personnel carry out rescue operations. The picture was taken from Sreenagar of Munshiganj on 5 October.Prothom Alo
7 / 8
A green pigeon with yellow feet perches on a branch to eat ripe fruits of a banyan tree. The picture was taken from Tentulia Para of Bandarban on 5 October.Mong Hai Shing Marma
8 / 8
Raindrops from the night have settled on the petals of the Alokananda flower. The picture was taken from low garden in Rangamati on 5 October.Supriyo Chakma