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A home for birds at Arakul Math

The Arakul Math area in Dakshin Keraniganj was once alive with the chirping of parrots and many other species of birds. The century-old math in Arakul village has small holes and niches in its walls. Mynas, parrots and other birds make their nests in these openings. The birds’ habitats are shrinking because of the use of pesticides on farmland, deforestation, the filling of water bodies, climate change and urbanisation. According to local residents, flocks of parrots could be seen at Arakul Math even a few years ago. Today, their numbers have dwindled to very few. Although birds continue to make their homes in the holes of the crumbling structure, changes in the surrounding environment are putting their safe habitat at risk. Dipu Malakar took the photos recently.

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The old brick architecture of Arakul Math in South Keraniganj still bears the marks of the past. Its narrow, tall, conical spire and small niches in the walls are characteristic of ancient architectural traditions of the subcontinent. Over the years, moss and weeds have grown across the structure, while various plants and trees have sprung up around it
Dipu Malakar
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Parrots perch on the old brick walls of Arakul Math. They use the small gaps and holes in the walls as safe shelters
Dipu Malakar
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A century-old wall, yet alive with signs of new life. A pair of common mynas takes shelter in a hole in Arakul Math
Dipu Malakar
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Parrots gather on the walls of Arakul Math. One is emerging from its nest, while others perch on the wall
Dipu Malakar
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A spotted dove flies past the spire of Arakul Math. Parrots and various other birds can still be seen around the old structure
Dipu Malakar
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Arakul Math and the trees and vegetation surrounding it are now a safe haven for birds
Dipu Malakar
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As there is a water body beside the math, little egrets can still occasionally be seen moving peacefully around it
Dipu Malakar
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The weathered exterior of the village’s centuries-old math. The small holes and niches have served as safe nesting sites for parrots for many years
Dipu Malakar
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Kites can also be seen around Arakul Math. When they hear the kites’ calls, other birds become alarmed and retreat to the safety of the math. Once the kites leave, the birds reappear around the structure
Dipu Malakar
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According to local residents, flocks of parrots used to arrive here just a few years ago. Now, seeing even a single flock of parrots has become a matter of good fortune
Dipu Malakar
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Modernisation and environmental change, pesticides on farmland, the destruction of forests and a changing climate are shrinking birds’ habitats and putting them under threat
Dipu Malakar
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Arakul Math in Dakshin Keraniganj, near Dhaka, may be unfamiliar to the general public, but it is a unique world for birds. Although birds continue to make their homes in the centuries-old, dilapidated structure, neither visitors nor local residents show much interest in it. Meanwhile, rapid land-filling and urbanisation are threatening to erase the nests that birds have built here over generations. Preserving the math could help this safe haven for birds survive for many more years
Dipu Malakar
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