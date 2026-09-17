Photo story

A home for birds at Arakul Math

The Arakul Math area in Dakshin Keraniganj was once alive with the chirping of parrots and many other species of birds. The century-old math in Arakul village has small holes and niches in its walls. Mynas, parrots and other birds make their nests in these openings. The birds’ habitats are shrinking because of the use of pesticides on farmland, deforestation, the filling of water bodies, climate change and urbanisation. According to local residents, flocks of parrots could be seen at Arakul Math even a few years ago. Today, their numbers have dwindled to very few. Although birds continue to make their homes in the holes of the crumbling structure, changes in the surrounding environment are putting their safe habitat at risk. Dipu Malakar took the photos recently.