In Pictures: Autumn beauty along Mawa Expressway
Autumn brings a clear blue sky, with soft clouds drifting above. The season feels even more magical when experienced in the open. A long drive on the Dhaka–Mawa–Bhanga Expressway offers just that—endless stretches of blooming flower trees lining the road, creating a breathtaking view for any nature lover. Following are some beautiful pictures of autumn beauty along the Mawa Expressway.
