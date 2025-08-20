In Pictures: Autumn beauty along Mawa Expressway

Autumn brings a clear blue sky, with soft clouds drifting above. The season feels even more magical when experienced in the open. A long drive on the Dhaka–Mawa–Bhanga Expressway offers just that—endless stretches of blooming flower trees lining the road, creating a breathtaking view for any nature lover. Following are some beautiful pictures of autumn beauty along the Mawa Expressway.