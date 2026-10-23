TOP SHOTS (23 October 2026)

Farmers display their jhum produce at a rural market, where buyers gather to purchase fresh vegetables. Photo taken from Betchhari, Naniarchar, Rangamati on 23 October 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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Farmers tend to a bright green patch of cabbage. Photo taken from Subdia field, Chuadanga on 23 October.Shah Alam
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A woman takes her cattle out to graze. Photo taken from Chhaygharia, Batiaghata upazila, Khulna on 23 October 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Children play a game of ha-du-du, a traditional sport of rural Bangladesh, on the dusty ground. Photo taken from Panbari, Rangpur on 23 October 2026.Moinul Islam
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A wholesaler stacks aubergines bought from farmers at wholesale prices, before sending them to Dhaka. Photo taken from Baladipukur, Mithapukur, Rangpur on 23 October 2026.Moinul Islam
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Winter vegetables have arrived early at the market. Cauliflowers are selling for Tk 70–80 per kilogram. Photo taken at Boro Bazar, Pabna on 23 October 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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An artisan works on an idol of the goddess Lakshmi ahead of Lakshmi Puja. Photo taken from Gopalpur, Pabna on 23 October 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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Vehicle movement has come to a halt because of an indefinite road blockade called by Sajek’s Gono Odhikar Parishad. A family from the hills waits beside the road for transport. Photo taken from Korollyachhari intersection, on the Rangamati–Khagrachhari border on 23 October 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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Passengers wait outside Balaka Bhaban to change the dates and destinations of tickets for flights to Saudi Arabia. Photo taken from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka on 23 October 2026.Mir Hossen
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Smoke spreads after a pile of rubbish is set on fire on the service road of the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway. The smoke contributes to air pollution and makes travel along the road difficult. Photo taken from Ikuria, South Keraniganj on 23 October 2026.Dipu Malakar
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An artisan hangs colourful yarn to dry in the sun. The yarn is used to make lungis Photo taken from Ramerkanda, Ruhitpur, Keraniganj on 23 October 2026.Dipu Malakar