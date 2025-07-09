TOP SHOTS (9 July 2025)

Continuous rain has left Rangamati deserted of tourists. Even the popular hanging bridge attraction stands empty. The picture was taken from Deer Park of Rangamati on 9 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
A butterfly sips nectar from a flower in the morning. The picture was taken from Kheppopara of Rangamati on 9 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
Clouds floating across the skies over a distant village. It looks like rain is on the way. The picture was taken from Khaura Bridge of Shahjahanpur in Bogura on 9 July.Photo: Soyel Rana
A driver speeds along the road with a motor powered van with a tin roof. One careless move could lead to an accident. The picture was taken from Dharmagachha of Gabtali in Bogura on 9 July.Photo: Soyel Rana
A yellow bird searches for food, hopping from branch to branch. The picture was takenfrom Baikali in Khulna on 9 July.Photo: Saddam Hossain
Unrelenting rain for the past three days has caused hardship for the people of Khulna. The picture was taken from Press Club area in Khulna on 9 July.Photo: Saddam Hossain
Bamboo chicken coops are being taken to market for sale. Depending on size, each coop will be sold for Tk 100 to 200. The picture was taken from Gangachhara of Rangpur on 9 July.Photo: Moinul Islam
A mother walks her school going child to school amid non-stop monsoon rain. The picture was taken from Dhaka–Chattogram Highway, Pennai, Daudkandi, Cumilla on 9 July.Photo: Abdur Rahman Dhali
A young boy picks lotus flowers blooming in a pond. The picture was taken from Matherhat of Gangachara on Rangpur on 9 July.Photo: Moinul Islam
A pothole has appeared on a busy road. Locals have placed tree branches at the damaged spot to prevent accidents. The picture was taken from Shahjalal Uposhohor of Sylhet on 9 July.Photo: Anis Mahmud
A vendor waits for customers with a display of mangoes in front of a shop. The picture was taken from Barthkhola of Sylhet on 9 July.Photo: Anis Mahmud
Rainwater accumulated on a leaf creates a scene of natural beauty. Ranatitha of Raiganj in Sirajganj on 9 July.Photo: Shajedul Alam