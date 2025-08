4 / 8

In Rangamati town, residents from over 300 families in villages like Alutila, Uluchhara, and Vedvedi used a bamboo-wooden bridge built with their own funds to travel to town. Recently, rising water levels in Kaptai Lake have submerged and destroyed the bridge. Locals now cross the broken bridge at great risk. The picture was taken from Vedvedi of Rangamati on 6 August. Supriyo Chakma