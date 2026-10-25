In Photos:

Female racers go head-to-head on the track

Female racers from different countries speed around the track in high-performance racing cars. Some are focused on pulling ahead, while others strive to overtake their rivals. The fifth round of the F1 Academy is under way at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, United States. British racer Alisha Palmowski won the opening race on 23 October. These photographs capture the excitement on the track and the joy of victory.