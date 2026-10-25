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Female racers go head-to-head on the track

Female racers from different countries speed around the track in high-performance racing cars. Some are focused on pulling ahead, while others strive to overtake their rivals. The fifth round of the F1 Academy is under way at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, United States. British racer Alisha Palmowski won the opening race on 23 October. These photographs capture the excitement on the track and the joy of victory.

AFP
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Alisha Palmowski of Great Britain and Campos Racing (21) prepares to drive during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Alisha Palmowski of Great Britain and Campos Racing (21) prepares to drive during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Female racers speed around the track. Austin, Texas, United States, 23 October 2026.
AFP
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Alba Larsen of Denmark and MP Motorsport (12) arrives on the grid during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Ella Lloyd of Great Britain on track during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Alexia Danielsson of Sweden on track during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Lisa Billard of France on track during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Race winner Alisha Palmowski of Great Britain and Campos Racing (21) celebrates in parc ferme during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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Race winner Alisha Palmowski of Great Britain and Campos Racing (21) celebrates on the podium during the opening race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on 23 October, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
AFP
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