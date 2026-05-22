TOP SHOT (22 May 2026)

A babui (weaver bird) perches inside its hanging nest on a palm tree. Photo taken from Kalatia in Keraniganj, Dhaka, on 22 May 2026Dipu Malakar
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Nests of babui (weaver bird) hang from a palm tree. Woven with tiny beaks and relentless labour, the hanging nests resemble exquisite works of natural craftsmanship. Photo taken from Kalatia in Keraniganj, Dhaka, on 22 May.Dipu Malakar
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Some fishermen wait to unload fish from their boats, while others prepare to head out to sea. Photo taken from Nazirartek sea beach in Cox’s Bazar recently.Fattah Tanvir Rana
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Various kinds of river and marine fish are unloaded from the boats at the beach. Photo taken from Nazirartek sea beach in Cox’s bazar recently.Fattah Tanvir Rana
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Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, the supply of sacrificial animals is increasing in Chattogram city. Cattle of various sizes are arriving at livestock markets.Jewel Shill
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Farmers and workers are passing busy days unloading cattle and goats from trucks as well as arranging hay and bran at the markets. A cow is being unloaded from a truck at the CDA Balur Math market in Chattogram.Jewel Shill
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Muslims will offer sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha. This has increased demand for knives and cleavers. The photo shows the helper of a blacksmith striking a red-hot iron with hammer at their workshop in Ashkola village of Bogura Sadar recentlySoyel Rana
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Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, activity has intensified in the blacksmiths’ workshop. Knives are being sharpened. Photo taken in Ashkola village of Bogura Sadar recently.Soyel Rana
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Jarul flowers bloom among the rows of tea bushes, along the slopes of the hillocks and across the paths of the tea garden. It seems the purple flowers have taken over the green tea estates. Photo taken in Syhet’s Daladali tea estate.Anis Mahmud
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Fallen Jarul petals lie scattered, momentarily making passers-by pause. Photo taken recently in Syhet’s Daladali tea estate, wrapped in the serene beauty of blooming Jarul.Anis Mahmud