TOP SHOTS (25 August 2025)

Red water lilies have bloomed in the wetland. The picture was taken from Jamira of Phultala in Khulna on 25 August.Saddam Hossain
A cattle owner is taking his cow to graze in the morning. The picture was taken from Jamira of Phultala in Khulna on 25 August. Saddam Hossain A butterfly is sipping nectar from a colorful flower. The picture was taken from Joyra of Manikganj on 25 August.Abdul Momin
In autumn, the waters of Kaptai Lake have taken on a bluish hue. The picture was taken from Morghona Borodom of Rangamati on 25 August.Supriyo Chakma
A green pigeon with an orange chest and yellow legs is eating a pakur fruit. The picture was taken from Kaptai National Park of Rangamati on 25 August.Supriyo Chakma
Jute is being transported to the market on a rickshaw van for sale. The picture was taken from Palashikanda of Nokla in Sherpur on 25 August.Abdul Mannan
Two children are playing with a bicycle tire on a rural path. The picture was taken from Gangachara of Rangpur on 25 August.Moinul Islam
A flock of ducks is splashing in a pond. The picture was taken from Dabirganj of Ullapara on 25 August.Shajedul Alam
A lively child stands on the road in front of the house, holding a football in one hand and a telescope in the other. The picture was taken from Monohar of Rangpur on 25 August.Moinul Islam
A white heron is hunting for food in Kaptai Lake. The picture was taken from Rangapani of Rangamati on 25 August.Supriyo Chakma