TOP SHOTS (10 March 2026)

Two children search for fish in the muddy waters of a village pond. Bagbari, Gabtoli, Bogura, 10 March 2026Soyel Rana
Eid-ul-Fitr is only a few days away. Renovation work is underway so that the people can offer prayers in a clean and orderly environment on the day of Eid. Bejerdanga, Phultala, Khulna, 10 March 2026Saddam Hossain
The road has eroded even before the monsoon. If it is not repaired this season, it may become unusable during the rains. Panchhari, Khagrachhari, 10 MarchJoyanti Dewan
Clusters of Dhoa fruit have appeared on the tree among fresh green leaves. Bahirdia, Faridpur, 10 March 2026Alimuzzaman
The carcass of a deer abandoned by poachers, recovered during a search of a boat in the Sundarbans. The carcass was brought to the court building of the Senior Judicial Magistrate in Koyra. It was later buried. Koyra, Khulna, 10 March 2026Imtiaz Uddin
Fruit emerge from the mango blossoms and are gradually growing larger. The photo is taken from Government Shah Sultan College area, Bogura, 10 March 2026Soyel Rana
A flock of geese sets out in search of food with their goslings. Matarkapan, Moulvibazar, 10 March 2026Akmal Hossain Nipu
With the end of spring and the arrival of summer, clusters of young jackfruits hang from tree trunks and branches. Bejerdanga, Phultala, Khulna, 10 March 2026Saddam Hossain
A hawk perches on a tree branch. Ghior, Manikganj, 10 March 2026Abdul Momin
After catching fish throughout the night, a fisherman brings his boat ashore in the morning to rest. Fishermen spend day and night in small dinghy boats catching fish in Kaptai Lake. Komtali, Burighat, Rangamati, 10 March 2026Supriyo Chakma