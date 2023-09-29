TOP SHOTS (29 September 2023)

Tourists enjoy kayaking in Kaptai lake. Photo taken at Polwel Park in Rangamati on 29 September.Supriyo Chakma
A farmer collects fresh grass from a body of water for his cattle at home. Photo taken from Dakshin Goalchamat area in Faridpur on 29 September.Alimuzzaman
Sitting under the shade of a tree, a man feeds his cattle caringly. Photo taken from Chit Chandanpur area in Rangpur on 29 September.Mainul Islam
A boy with a net on his shoulder glides through a green paddy field on his way to go fishing in a body of water nearby. Photo taken from Kharuabadha area in Rangpur on 29 September.Mainul Islam
Early varieties of Aman paddy are already being harvested and threshed in Rangpur Photo taken in Panbazar area of Rangpur on 29 September.Mainul Islam
Buddhists monks take a procession towards the new pagoda of Rajban Bihar to celebrate Madhu Purnima. Photo taken at Rajban Bihar in Rangamati on 29 September.Supriyo Chakma
Emon Byapari, a student of class four extract juice from sugarcane. On a school holiday, he helps his father out with running the sugarcane juice stall. Photo taken from Noiayeer Bazar in Cumilla’s Daudkandi on 28 September.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Fish, freshly-caught from the sea are laid on the beach for sales. Photo taken from Borodeil beach in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar on 29 September.Abdul Quddus
A flock of geese swims in the muddy water of a bog. Photo taken from Khulshi in Dumuria upazila of Khulna on 28 September.Saddam Hossain
Farmer Aslam Gazi carries freshly-picked green beans on his head on the way to the market to sell them. Green beans are selling for Tk 40 to 55 a kg in the wholesale market. Photo taken from Khulshi in Dumuria upazila of Khulna on 28 September.Saddam Hossain