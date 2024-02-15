TOP SHOTS (15 February 2024)

A man crafts bamboo cages used for keeping chickens inside them. He sells a cage for Tk 100. The photo was taken from Batasan area in Mithapukur of Rangpur on 15 February.Moinul Islam
A group of three fishermen floats on a boat in the Surma river hunting for fish using their nets. The photo was taken from Chadnighat area in Sylhet on 15 February.Anis Mahmud
After school this girl is waiting beside her father to return home. During the period, the girl completes her homework sitting on the side of the road. The photo was taken from Baldipukur area in Mithapukur of Rangpur on 15 February.Moinul Islam
Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams have started across the country. Students verify their answers with each other after getting out of the exam hall. The photo was taken from Khulna Zilla School on 15 February.Saddam Hossain
A fisherman catches fish using a special sort of net standing in knee-deep water. The photo was taken from Islampur area in Mithapukur of Rangpur on 15 February.Moinul Islam