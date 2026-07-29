A day in the life of caged tigers

Tigers play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of forests and biodiversity. However, the species remains under severe threat worldwide due to deforestation, habitat destruction, poaching, and human–tiger conflict. To raise public awareness about tiger conservation and the protection of their natural habitats, the observance of International Tiger Day was initiated at the Tiger Summit held in St Petersburg, Russia, in 2010. Tanvir Ahammed clicked a series of moments capturing the Royal Bengal Tigers at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka, as they pace their enclosure and rest in the cool shade.