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A day in the life of caged tigers

Tigers play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of forests and biodiversity. However, the species remains under severe threat worldwide due to deforestation, habitat destruction, poaching, and human–tiger conflict. To raise public awareness about tiger conservation and the protection of their natural habitats, the observance of International Tiger Day was initiated at the Tiger Summit held in St Petersburg, Russia, in 2010. Tanvir Ahammed clicked a series of moments capturing the Royal Bengal Tigers at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka, as they pace their enclosure and rest in the cool shade.

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A Royal Bengal Tiger rests in the shade beside a waterbody within its enclosure
Tanvir Ahmed
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A tiger lies on the grass, enjoying a period of rest
Tanvir Ahmed
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A child in his father’s arms watches the tiger with fascination
Tanvir Ahmed
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A tiger reclines comfortably on the lush green grass
Tanvir Ahmed
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A tiger strolls beneath the shade of trees inside its enclosure
Tanvir Ahmed
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A tiger sharpens its claws against the trunk of a tree
Tanvir Ahmed
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A tiger walks along the bank of the waterbody
Tanvir Ahmed
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A tiger lies resting on the edge of the waterbody
Tanvir Ahmed
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