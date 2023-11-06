TOP SHOTS (6 November 2023)

A demonstrator yells slogans as he carries a Palestinian flag while leading demonstrators down Colfax Avenue during a rally in support of Palestinians in Denver, Colorado, on November 5, 2023AFP
2 / 4
eople march during a rally to show local support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself in the war against Hamas in Brookline, Massachusetts, on November 5, 2023AFP
3 / 4
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, November 5, 2023Reuters
4 / 4
People queue for supplies, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, Mexico, November 5, 2023Reuters