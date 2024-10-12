TOP SHOTS (12 October 2024)

Farmers from the hills are taking different types of fruits produced in their own garden to Rangamati town on a boat for sale. Photo taken from Reserve Bazar of Kaptai Lake on 11 October.Supriyo Chakma
The water in Gumti river has been increasing for a few days now. Taking advantage of the situation, fishermen have started catching fish with current nets by roaming into the river on boats. Photo taken from Cumilla on 10 October.M Sadek
Stepping into chest-high water of a swamp, a farmer gathers grass to feed his cattle. Photo taken from Rangpur on 10 October.Moinul Islam
A white hibiscus hangs from the tip of a branch on a tree with dark green leaves in the background. Photo taken from Bindubari area in Sreepur of Gazipur on 9 October.Sadek Mridha
A bunch of pink water lilies sprout out of the water of a lake. Photo taken from Sondabari area in Gabtoli of Bogura on 9 October.Soyel Rana