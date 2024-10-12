Photo

TOP SHOTS (12 October 2024)

Farmers from the hills are taking different types of fruits produced in their own garden to Rangamati town on a boat for sale. Photo taken from Reserve Bazar of Kaptai Lake on 11 October.
Supriyo Chakma
The water in Gumti river has been increasing for a few days now. Taking advantage of the situation, fishermen have started catching fish with current nets by roaming into the river on boats. Photo taken from Cumilla on 10 October.
M Sadek
Stepping into chest-high water of a swamp, a farmer gathers grass to feed his cattle. Photo taken from Rangpur on 10 October.
Moinul Islam
A white hibiscus hangs from the tip of a branch on a tree with dark green leaves in the background. Photo taken from Bindubari area in Sreepur of Gazipur on 9 October.
Sadek Mridha
A bunch of pink water lilies sprout out of the water of a lake. Photo taken from Sondabari area in Gabtoli of Bogura on 9 October.
Soyel Rana
