The faces and colours of World Cup

A Curacao fan holds their child inside the stadium before the match against Ivory Coast at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 25, 2026Reuters
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An Egypt fan wears a mask inside the stadium before the match against Iran at Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026Reuters
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Egypt fans with FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots Canada's Maple the Moose, Mexico's Zayu the Jaguar and United States' Clutch the Bald Eagle inside the stadium before the match against Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026Reuters
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Belgium fan wears a novelty hat inside the stadium before the match against New Zealand v Belgium - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 26, 2026Reuters
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General view of an Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026Reuters
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Croatia fans holds a mini figure of Luka Modric in Philadelphia ahead of the match against Ghana -Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 26, 2026Reuters
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A Mexico fan outside the stadium before the matchReuters
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Uruguay fans in downtown Montevideo ahead of their matchReuters
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An Adidas advert featuring Spain's Lamine Yamal is towed along on the East River past the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, US.Reuters
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An Iraq fan in teras after the match against Senegal- Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 26, 2026Reuters
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A Croatia fan on the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia ahead of the match against Ghana - Previews - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US - June 26, 2026Reuters
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United States fan looks dejected as they watch the match against Turkey- June 25, 2026Reuters
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United States fan wears an eagle mask outside the stadium before the match against TurkeyReuters
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Sweden fans inside the stadium before the match against Japan at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US - June 25,Reuters
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A Paraguay fan inside the stadium before the match against Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 25, 2026Reuters
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Ivory Coast fans celebrate after the match as Ivory Coast qualify for the knockout stages of the World CupReuters
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Mexico fans play in the rain as they celebrate after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City, Mexico - June 24, 2026.Reuters
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Japan fans wear costumes inside the stadium before the match against Sweden at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026Reuters
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Fans react as they watch the match against Ecuador on a big screen at the Kulturbrauerei in BerlinReuters