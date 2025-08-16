TOP SHOTS (16 August 2025)

Tourist boat on Kaptai Lake, enjoying the changing beauty of nature. The picture was taken from Katachhari of Rangamati on 16 August.Supriyo Chakma
Farmers planting rice seedlings as rainwater enters the fields. The picture was taken from Dighi of Manikganj on 16 August.Abdul Momin
A colorful procession was brought out in Bogura city to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna. The picture was taken from Nawab Bari of Bogura on 16 August.Soyel Rana
Bamboo shoots, a favorite vegetable among indigenous hill communities. A seller is selling shoots harvested from his village garden in the town market. The picture was taken from Dewan Para of Rangamati on 16 August.Supriyo Chakma
A sugarcane vendor has neatly arranged sugarcanes for sale by the roadside. The picture was taken from Gilond of Manikganj on 16 August.Abdul Momin
Amid roadside bushes, the flowers of the Akanda plant draw attention. The picture was taken from Imam Bazar of Moulvibazar on 16 August.Akmol Hossain
Locals paddling narrow boats across a canal filled with water, heading to work in the Dakatia wetlands. The picture was taken from Rangpur of Dumuria in Khulna on 16 August.Saddam Hossain
Bees collecting nectar from sponge gourd flowers. The picture was taken from Sholua of Dumuria in Khulna on 16 August.Saddam Hossain
On the last day of the Bengali month of Shraban, the sun sets casting a red glow. The picture was taken from Jugidah of Raiganj in Sirajganj on 15 August.Shajedul Alam
Butterflies feeding on the nectar of wildflowers. The picture was taken from Litchi orchard of Rangamati on 16 August.Supriyo Chakma