TOP SHOTS (18 March 2025)

Vendor Rasel Sheikh collects guavas from the wholesale market daily and sells them retail by the roadside. To attract customers, he has decorated his van with plastic grass. The photo was taken from Goalchamat of Faridpur on 18 March.Alimuzzaman
A woman is picking boroi from a tree, the fruit within easy reach. The photo was taken from Harnarayanpur of Mithapukur in Rangpur 18 March.Moinul Islam
Mahasthangarh is a fort city. Tourists can learn about the country's heritage here. The photo was taken from Shila Devi Ghat of Shibganj in Bogura 18 March.Soyel Rana
A child is running along with an old motorcycle tyre on an empty road. The photo was taken from Bhaktipur of Mithapukur 18 March.Moinul Islam
The tree is blooming with enchanting Mandar flowers. The photo was taken from Telipukur of Bogura 18 March.Soyel Rana
Women agricultural labourers from an ethnic community are planting Boro paddy. They will earn Tk 450 as wages. The photo was taken from Panbari of Rangpur 18 March 18.Moinul Islam
These small yellow flowers blooming by the roadside are locally known as "Nak Phool". The photo was taken from Kanikata of Kishoreganj 18 March.Tafasilul Aziz
The demand for watermelon has increased due to the heat. Farmers are heading to the city to sell watermelons. The photo was taken from Puran Para of Rangamati 18 March.Supriyo Chakma
Hill farmers are harvesting peas from their fields. The photo was taken from Morongchhari of Rangamati 18 March.Supriyo Chakma
A black bumblebee rushes to collect honey from these bunches of Ashoka blooms. The photo was taken from Shantibagh Walkway of Moulvibazar 18 March.Akmal Hossain