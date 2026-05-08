TOP SHOTS (8 MAY 2026)

People in the haor region work in the fields at sunset. Photo taken from Boro Haor in Nikli, Kishoreganj on 7 May 2026.Tafsilul Aziz
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A kingfisher perches on a tree branch. Photo taken in Mirpur, Dhaka on 7 May 2026.Shamsul Hoque
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After several days of storms and rain, lentils harvested from the fields could not be dried. With sunshine finally returning, a man dries them on a yard. Photo taken from Taltoli in Charbaria, Barishal on 7 May 2026.Saiyan
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Grass has grown on a newly emerged sandbar in the Kirtankhola River. Right beside the sandbar, fishermen catch fish from their boat. Photo taken from Bhangarpar in Charbaria, Barishal on 7 May 2026.Saiyan
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A Bhatful (glorybower) blooms in beauty by the roadside. Photo taken from Mugbelai in Kamarkhand, Sirajganj on 7 May 2026.Ariful Gani
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As soon as the sun came out, farmers became busy threshing newly harvested paddy soaked in rain. While the grain is being cleaned after threshing, the leftover straw is being stacked on one side of the yard. Photo taken from Rahimpur in Gayeshpur, Pabna on 7 May 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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The summer sky seems to be filled with monsoon clouds, threatening heavy rain at any moment. Photo taken from Gachpara, Pabna on 7 May 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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After repairs, workers repaint a cargo vessel used for transporting goods by river, on the banks of the Padma River. Photo taken from Paldangi in Dikrir Char, Faridpur on 7 May 2026.Alimuzzaman
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Two teenage girls of an ethnic minority community return home carrying harvested crops in bamboo baskets through a paddy field. Photo taken from Bagmara, Bandarban on 7 May 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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After drying earthen clay pots in the sun, women carry them into a kiln for firing. Photo taken from Palpara, Rangpur on 7 May 2026.Moinul Islam
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To reduce footpath encroachment and traffic congestion in Dhaka, designated box-shaped spaces have been marked for hawkers in different zones of the Gulistan area under the government’s ‘Dhaka City Hawker Management Policy-2026’. Photo taken from Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue (Old Bangabandhu Avenue), Dhaka on 7 May 2026.Dipu Malakar
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The excitement of next month’s FIFA World Cup to be held in North America has reached Bangladesh as well. Buyers crowd shops to purchase flags of their favourite teams, while traders display flags of different countries. Photo taken from Gulistan, Dhaka on 7 May 2026.Dipu Malakar
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A man passes by the bas-relief from the Soviet Union time at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine 8 May, 2026.REUTERS
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This US Navy handout photo released on 8 May, 2026 by US Central Command Public Affairs, shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) implementing a maritime blockade against the Iran-flagged crude oil tanker vessel Herby while the latter was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, on 24 April, 2026.AFP
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A child sifts through rubbish at the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on 7 May, 2026.AFP
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A man walks on the dry riverbed of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on 8 May, 2026.AFP
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This aerial photograph taken on 30 March 2026 shows the 16th century Shekhertek Kali Temple, an ancient Hindu architectural remains inside the Sundarbans in Bangladesh’s Khulna districtAFP
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This photograph taken on 30 March 2026 shows the 16th century Shekhertek Kali Temple, an ancient Hindu architectural remains inside the Sundarbans in Bangladesh’s Khulna districtAFP
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This photograph taken on 2 April 2026 shows fishermen hauling a large net along a river near the Sundarbans’ mangrove forest in Bangladesh’s Satkhira districtAFP
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Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) plays a shot as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan watches during the first test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on 8 May 2026AFP
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Children walk near the bank of Padma River with pinwheel toys, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on 4 May 2026REUTERS
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Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on 8 May 2026AFP
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A drone view of Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on 17 April 2026REUTERS