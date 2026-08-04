Sufferings of migrants in Ceuta

Migrants wait at a beach in Ceuta, Spain, following deadly mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants wait at a beach, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants wait in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026.REUTERS
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Migrants wait in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants wait in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants wait in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants pray while waiting on a beach in Ceuta, Spain, following deadly mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants wait in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants pray while waiting on a beach in Ceuta, Spain, following deadly mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants pray while waiting on a beach in Ceuta, Spain, following deadly mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants hold signs reading “asylum” in Spanish while waiting in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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Migrants wait in line to receive food and beverage from the Red Cross, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, 3 August, 2026REUTERS
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A woman sits by a barbed-wire fence as relatives and friends wait for the return of people who had previously crossed into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, at Morocca’s Bab Sebta border crossing on the outskirts of Fnideq on 2 August, 2026AFP
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A group of migrants make their way back to Morocco from the short-stay centre CETI towards the border post, escorted by Spanish infantry soldiers, in the Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta, on 2 August, 2026AFP
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A group of migrants make their way back to Morocco from the short-stay centre CETI towards the border post, escorted by Spanish infantry soldiers, in the Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta, on 2 August, 2026AFP
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Migrants walk towards the Fnideq region in northern Morocco after leaving Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta following an attempted crossing at the Bab Sebta border crossing, on the outskirts of Fnideq, on 1 August, 2026AFP
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Members of the Spanish Army’s ‘Regulares’ infantry forces watch a group of migrants near the border post of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on 2 August, 2026AFP
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A group of migrants make their way back to Morocco from the short-stay centre CETI towards the border post, escorted by Spanish infantry soldiers, in the Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta, on 2 August, 2026AFP
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A group of migrants make their way back to Morocco from the short-stay centre CETI towards the border post, escorted by Spanish infantry soldiers, in the Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta, on 2 August, 2026AFP
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A migrant prays while waiting on the beach in Ceuta, Spain, following deadly mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, 3 August, 2026REUTERS