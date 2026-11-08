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Devotees observe Kartik Brata at Loknath Ashram

Followers of Loknath Brahmachari observe a month-long fast during the Bengali calendar month Kartik, praying for the well-being of their loved ones. To mark Kartik Brata, devotees and followers of Loknath have gathered at the Shri Shri Loknath Brahmachari Ashram in Baradi, Sonargaon, Narayanganj.

Observing the ritual known as “Rakher Upobash” or “Kartik Brata”, devotees light oil lamps and incense and offer prayers on every Saturday and Tuesday during the final 15 days of the Bengali month of Kartik. Followers travel to the Baradi Ashram from different parts of the country to take part in the observance, spending their time in prayer and worship.