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Devotees observe Kartik Brata at Loknath Ashram

Followers of Loknath Brahmachari observe a month-long fast during the Bengali calendar month Kartik, praying for the well-being of their loved ones. To mark Kartik Brata, devotees and followers of Loknath have gathered at the Shri Shri Loknath Brahmachari Ashram in Baradi, Sonargaon, Narayanganj.

Observing the ritual known as “Rakher Upobash” or “Kartik Brata”, devotees light oil lamps and incense and offer prayers on every Saturday and Tuesday during the final 15 days of the Bengali month of Kartik. Followers travel to the Baradi Ashram from different parts of the country to take part in the observance, spending their time in prayer and worship.

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Devotees of Loknath Brahmachari offer prayers by lighting oil lamps during Rakher Upobash.
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Devotees of different ages gather at Baradi Loknath Ashram in Narayanganj to observe Rakher Upobash.
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A family member helps a child light an oil lamp brought for Rakher Upobash.
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Items used in worship, along with oil lamps, are arranged at the ashram
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Rows of oil lamps lit by devotees illuminate the ashram grounds
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A devotee lights incense as part of the religious observance
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A woman devotee sits in prayer with a religious text in her hands
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The ritual concludes with devotees setting oil lamps afloat on water
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Devotees arrange oil lamps across the ashram grounds as the rituals of Rakher Upobash continue
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