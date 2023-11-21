Photo

TOP SHOTS (21 November 2023)

A woman takes part in a demonstration against racism during the Black Awareness Day commemoration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 20, 2023
A girl carries a wheelchair with a disabled serviceman in front of frescoes of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on November 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving turkeys Liberty (shown) and Bell during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on November 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Afghan refugees sit beside their belongings at a registration centre upon their arrival from Pakistan, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on November 20, 2023.
Israeli soldiers transfer detained Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip on November 20, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue
Palestinian children look on as people stand on the rubble of a building destroyed during Israeli strikes on Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip, on November 20, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas
