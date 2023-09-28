TOP SHOTS (28 September 2023)

Farmer Nosu Mia has sown Aman paddy on plot of 14-decimal land. As the seedlings are thriving, he sprays pesticide on the paddy to repel the pests. Photo taken from Palpara area in Cumilla on 27 September.M Sadek
2 / 6
While careless driving is causing accidents every day, these motorcycle riders move freely without helmets. Photo taken from Khozarkhola area in Sylhet on 27 September.Anis Mahmud
3 / 6
A vendor carries a huge sack of puffed rice (muri) on his head. He sells jhalmuri (popular street food of spicy puffed rice) roaming around different streets of Sylhet city. Photo taken from Kazirbazar Bridge area on 27 September.Anis Mahmud
4 / 6
Spinach(palong shaak) is high in demand in the market. The price is high too. A farmer carefully collects spinach from his patch for sale. Photo taken from Khottapara village in Bogura’s Shahjahanpur upazila on 27 September.Soyel Rana
5 / 6
This man returns home carrying the jars of water he collected from hillside springs. Photo taken from Phurmon Pahar area in Rangamati on 27 September.Supriyo Chakma
6 / 6
Tourist vessels have resumed plying on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route. On the first day, 517 tourists arrived on the island by MV Baro Awlia ship. Photo taken from the Jetty Ghat on Saint Martin Island 27 September.Prothom Alo