TOP SHOTS (10 November 2023)

Arab foreign ministers attend a preparatory meeting ahead of the extra-ordinary Arab League summit in Riyadh on 9 November 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.AFP
US president Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the economy and the deal between the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union and the big-three automakers, in Belvidere, Illinois, on 9 November 2023.AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) welcomes Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway for their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on 9 November 2023.AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng shake hands at the start of their two-day meeting ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), in San Francisco, California, on 9 November 2023.AFP