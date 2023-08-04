Photo

Parts of iconic marine drive road erode into Bay

The picturesque marine drive road was constructed in 2017, connecting Sabrang Zero Point to Cox’s Bazar district town. It attracted local and foreign tourists to bask in the beauty of the coastal region.

But the iconic 80-kilometer road recently suffered severe damages at some 15 points in a two-kilometer stretch in Sabrang, due to astronomical tides and rough sea waves. At some spots, the road eroded into the sea, while over 50 road-side trees went into the sea gorge.

The photos were taken by Gias Uddin on Friday.

The sea waves uprooted trees along the scenic marine drive road.
The coastal lands are being eroded away due to rough wave in the sea.
Waves crash into the road, causing trees to fall over the thoroughfare.
The strong waves have washed away nearly 200 feet of the road in the last two days.
The locals gather at the damage site on the marine drive road.
Some 12 feet of the original 24 feet width were eroded into the sea, making the road risky for the travelers.
The authorities have already started the repair works and brought necessary machinery to the damaged site.
Further erosion would cut off the crucial connection between Teknaf and Sabrang tourism park economic zone.
