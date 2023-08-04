Parts of iconic marine drive road erode into Bay

The picturesque marine drive road was constructed in 2017, connecting Sabrang Zero Point to Cox’s Bazar district town. It attracted local and foreign tourists to bask in the beauty of the coastal region.

But the iconic 80-kilometer road recently suffered severe damages at some 15 points in a two-kilometer stretch in Sabrang, due to astronomical tides and rough sea waves. At some spots, the road eroded into the sea, while over 50 road-side trees went into the sea gorge.

The photos were taken by Gias Uddin on Friday.