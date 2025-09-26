TOP SHOTS (26 September 2025)

A woodpecker scours for food in the bark of a tree. Photo taken from Sachiadaha area in Terokhada upazila of Khulna on 26 September 2025.Saddam Hossain
With the country’s biggest religious festival for the Hindu community, Durga Puja, approaching, temples and pavilions are abuzz with the final touches of idol decoration. Photo taken from Shibrampur area in Pabna on 26 September 2025.Hasan Mahmud
A carpenter bee sits on a bright red canna lily. Photo taken from Morghona area in Rangamati.Supriyo Chakma
Fishermen busy catching fish in a beel (wetland). Photo taken from Hadal area in Faridpur of Pabna on 26 September 2025.Hasan Mahmud
White kans grass in full bloom on the banks of the Teesta River. Two teenagers arrive on bicycles to enjoy the enchanting beauty of autumn. Photo taken from Gangachara area in Rangpur on 26 September 2025.Moinul Islam
An aware parent teaches his children to swim. Photo taken from Crescent Lake beside Zia Uddyan in Dhaka on 26 September 2025.Zahidul Karim
Different types of shoes being sold at cheap prices on the pavement. Photo taken from Gulistan area in Dhaka on 26 September 2025.Mir Hossen
A roadside market has taken over the street, narrowing it down and leaving commuters stuck in traffic. Photo taken from Tolarbagh area on the road running from Mirpur 1 to Technical intersection in Dhaka on 26 September 2025.Zahidul Karim