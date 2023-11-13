First-ever moon mission astronaut Borman passes away

Frank Borman, the NASA astronaut who led the 1968 Apollo 8 mission, the first human spaceflight to reach the Moon, has died at the age of 95, the US space agency said Thursday.

He passed away on 7 November in Billings, Montana.

"Today we remember one of NASA's best," said the agency's administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement.

"His lifelong love for aviation and exploration was only surpassed by his love for his wife Susan."

Born on 14 March, 1928 in Gary, Indiana, he began his career in the US Air Force where he flew as a fighter pilot, test pilot, and became an assistant professor of thermodynamics at West Point.

But he will be remembered as a pioneer of space exploration.