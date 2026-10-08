'All-Round Durable Champion' realme C100 launched with 8,000mAh battery
realme, the youth-favorite smartphone brand, has officially launched its much-anticipated C-series smartphone, the “all-round durable champion” realme C100, in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The device revolutionises battery backup and performance in its segment, combining long-lasting power, enhanced durability, water resistance, and smooth performance to keep up with users’ all-round needs.
The realme C100 comes with a massive 8,000mAh Titan Battery with 45W fast charging capability, 10W reverse charging, and a 7-year battery health promise. The device is also equipped with AI-Powered optimisation for longer battery life.
In addition, the device can keep going through heavy usage. As per realme’s lab tests, on a single full charge, the C100 is able to go 1.7 days with 11+ hours of online gaming (Free Fire, Mobile Legends Bang Bang), 24+ hours of online streaming, 20+ hours of online navigation and 40+ hours of heavy use.
For enhanced durability, the realme C100 is equipped with military-grade shock resistance with its ArmorShell protection system to withstand the unexpected challenges of everyday life.
For added durability, the smartphone is equipped with 2m drop resistance and 6m water resistance with IP69 Pro technology to protect the device from accidental drops and impacts that can occur during everyday use, like falling from the top of a table or from your pockets while taking it out, or dropping the device in a pool while taking pictures.
The smartphone is also equipped with a strong 8-core chipset. For photography and content creation, realme C100 comes with 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. Both the rear and front cameras support dual-video shooting.
Alongside it, realme C100 features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth scrolling and a more fluid viewing experience across everyday activities.
Users buying realme C100 from 08-10 October can unlock exciting rewards worth up to Tk 50,00,000. With each purchase, users can get the chance to win Tk 1,00,000, Tk 50,000, a BOGO offer, or a guaranteed 6-month extended warranty.
With flagship rounded corners, realme C100 is available in three vibrant colors; Glory White, Victory Purple, and Endurance Brown. The device is available in two storage variants; the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Tk 27,999 only, and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Tk 29,999 only.
With its massive battery, enhanced durability, water resistance, smooth performance, and versatile features, the realme C100 is positioned to deliver an all-round smartphone experience for users seeking dependable performance in their everyday lives, making it an all-round durable champion.