'All-Round Durable Champion' realme C100 launched with 8,000mAh battery

The realme C100 comes with a massive 8,000mAh Titan Battery with 45W fast charging capability, 10W reverse charging, and a 7-year battery health promise. The device is also equipped with AI-Powered optimisation for longer battery life.

In addition, the device can keep going through heavy usage. As per realme’s lab tests, on a single full charge, the C100 is able to go 1.7 days with 11+ hours of online gaming (Free Fire, Mobile Legends Bang Bang), 24+ hours of online streaming, 20+ hours of online navigation and 40+ hours of heavy use.

For enhanced durability, the realme C100 is equipped with military-grade shock resistance with its ArmorShell protection system to withstand the unexpected challenges of everyday life.