Meta spending big on AI talent but will it pay off?

Tech blogger Zvi Moshowitz felt Zuckerberg had to do something about the situation, expecting Meta to succeed in attracting hot talent but questioning how well it will pay off.

"There are some extreme downsides to going pure mercenary... and being a company with products no one wants to work on," Moshowitz told AFP.

"I don't expect it to work, but I suppose Llama will suck less."

While Meta's share price is nearing a new high with the overall value of the company approaching $2 trillion, some investors have started to worry.

Institutional investors are concerned about how well Meta is managing its cash flow and reserves, according to Baird strategist Ted Mortonson.

"Right now, there are no checks and balances" with Zuckerberg free to do as he wishes running Meta, Mortonson noted.

The potential for Meta to cash in by using AI to rev its lucrative online advertising machine has strong appeal but "people have a real big concern about spending," said Mortonson.

Meta executives have laid out a vision of using AI to streamline the ad process from easy creation to smarter targeting, bypassing creative agencies and providing a turnkey solution to brands.

AI talent hires are a long-term investment unlikely to impact Meta's profitability in the immediate future, according to CFRA analyst Angelo Zino.

"But still, you need those people on board now and to invest aggressively to be ready for that phase" of generative AI, Zino said.