4K ProRes video recording is not available on 128GB iPhone 13 Pro models

According to the company, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone.
The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 um pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos.
Coupled with the larger f/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) - unique to iPhone - is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens, so images are smooth and video is steady, even when the user is not.
The new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 per cent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper.