4K ProRes video recording is not available on 128GB iPhone 13 Pro models

Apple announced that the new iPhone 13 Pro models support 4K ProRes video recording but it is limited to 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models.

The 128GB handset variant can shoot ProRes at 30fps, but at a significantly reduced resolution of 1080p.

ProRes is brand-new to iPhone 13 Pro. ProRes codec aims to offer higher color fidelity and less compression, and it is often used for commercials, feature films, and TV broadcasts. With ProRes support, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users can capture, edit, and share professional quality video right on their devices, reports MacRumors.

iPhone 13 Pro models will not ship with the ProRes video recording feature and will be enabled in a future update of iOS 15.