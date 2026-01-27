PayPal shows interest in Bangladesh: Lutfey Siddiqi

Chief Adviser's Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi on Tuesday said that PayPal has shown its interest in Bangladesh, but it would take time as the multinational financial technology company uses to follow a lengthy procedure to enter any market.

"On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting last week in Davos, Switzerland, I held a meeting with PayPal . . . the company is now, in principle, interested in entering the Bangladesh market," he said.

He, however, stressed that this interest "should not be misreported as immediate entry since the company follows a lengthy process before entering any new market".

Siddiqi was briefing the media about his engagements in the WEF meeting in Davos at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon. Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present at the briefing.