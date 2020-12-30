Aristopharma announces Go-Live of SAP Analytics Cloud Integration

Aristopharma Ltd, one of the country's leading pharmaceutical company, announced their successful Go-Live of SAP Analytics Cloud Integration with SAP BW HANA on 24 December.
The event was held virtually at google meet.
Aristopharma Ltd is the first company in the history of Bangladesh to implement SAP Analytics Cloud Integration with SAP BW HANA associated by implementation partner PWC India and Omega Exim Limited.
Ahmed Imtiaz Hassan, director business development of Aristopharma Ltd showed his visionary leadership to introduce SAP Analytics Cloud for the beginning of digital analytics journey with the concern of MD Tareq Hasan, head of IT, Aristopharma Ltd. along with his technical leadership and project management skills in the successful Go-Live of SAP Analytics Cloud Protect.
The digital transformation of Aristopharma Ltd was started in 2017 by implementing SAP S/4 HANA ERP project on IBM Power with significant migration of Core network Infrastructure with CISCO covering DC, DR & NDC. In 2020, they have also successfully implemented VMware Horizon 7 (VDI) and VMware Workspace One - the integrated digital workspace platform which was the first step in Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industries.
Prasun Nandy, partner, PWC; Sujoy Mukherjee, project manager, PWC; Abdullah Begh, director, Omega Exim Limited; Md Asaduzzaman, senior account manager, SAP India; Md Maminul Islam, GM, accounts and finance and company secretary, Aristopharma Ltd; SM Noor Hossain, GM, marketing and business development, Aristopharma Ltd and other core business and technical stakeholders of Aristopharma Ltd were present in the event.