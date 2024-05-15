In major change, Google to use AI-generated answers in search results

Google on Tuesday said it would introduce AI-generated answers to online queries, in one of the biggest changes to its world leading search engine in 25 years.

“I’m excited to announce that we will begin launching this fully revamped experience, ‘AI overviews,’ to everyone in the US this week,” Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said at an event in California.

The change will soon spread to other countries, he added, making it accessible to more than a billion people.

Google’s search results will feature an AI summary at the top of the page before the more typical unfurling of links.