Cyber criminals hit major fuel pipeline in US

Cyber criminals recently attacked one of the largest fuel pipelines in the US, prompting an immediate shutdown by its operator Colonial Pipeline, Indo-Asian News Service reports.

Colonial Pipeline, which carries 45 per cent of the fuel supplies for the eastern US, said in a statement that it took "certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems."

According to The New York Times, the pipeline is 8850 kms long and carries jet fuel and refined gasoline from the Gulf Coast to New York, transporting some 2.5 million barrels daily.

Media reports said it was a ransomware attack but the identity of the cyber attackers could not be established.