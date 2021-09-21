Evidence shows Covid vax is safe, effective for cancer patients

Vaccination against Covid-19 is effective in patients with cancer, whose immune systems get weakened by various anti-cancer medicines, according to studies presented at the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology.

The findings revealed that individuals with cancer have an appropriate, protective immune response to vaccination without experiencing any more side-effects than the general population. Indirect evidence also suggests that a third ‘booster’ shot could further increase the level of protection among this patient population.

One of the studies, named VOICE, showed that patients with cancer who took Covid jab were protected regardless of the current oncology treatment.